Japan, ASEAN Leaders Affirm Security, EV Cooperation

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations adopted a joint statement showing their vision for the future on Sunday, the second day of the three-day Japan-ASEAN special summit in Tokyo marking 50 years of their friendship and cooperation.

In the statement, the leaders affirmed their intentions to strengthen collaboration in the security field, apparently bearing China's aggressive maritime expansion in mind.

They also agreed on cooperation regarding electric vehicles and other next-generation automobiles.

The joint statement declared that Japan and ASEAN will aim for a world where all countries can "uphold the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, and respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms."

It showed how the two sides will work together in three areas--peace and stability, co-creation of the economy and society for the future, and people-to-people exchanges.

