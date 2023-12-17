Victims Mourned 2 Years after Arson Attack on Osaka Building

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved relatives and others mourned on Sunday victims of an arson attack at a clinic in a multitenant building in the western Japan city of Osaka two years ago.

In front of the building, mourners laid flowers and offered prayers for the victims.

A couple from Osaka Prefecture lost their daughter in her 30s in the incident. The husband visits the site every month.

"I have not forgotten my daughter even for a day," the wife said in tears. "My daughter must have been able to live longer and longer, so I really want her back."

Ippei Kitaguchi, 40, from the city of Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture, who lost a friend from a vocational school in the arson attack, visited the site for the first time since the incident.

