LDP Abe Faction Facing Possible Collapse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The unfolding political funds scandal at the largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party may threaten the group's future.

A wave of frustration and panic is sweeping across the faction, previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after a member revealed how slush funds were created and a gag order placed on members over the subject.

The faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, is at a crossroads. Its leadership team has virtually fallen apart.

On Wednesday, a very unhappy Hiroyuki Miyazawa, a faction member who stepped down as state defense minister due to the scandal, grumbled to reporters that he had been told "not to talk" about the practice.

Miyazawa also said that the faction had told him he did not need to record in political funds reports excesses he received from revenues of fundraising parties organized by the faction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]