10 or More Abe Faction Members May Have Received over 10 M. Yen in Kickbacks

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Ten or more of the 99 member lawmakers of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction are suspected of receiving over 10 million yen in kickbacks each from fundraising party revenues and failing to record the money in political funds reports, it was learned Sunday.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Saturday started questioning lawmakers of the faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, formerly headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on a voluntary basis.

The special investigation squad will ask related lawmakers, mainly those who received large amounts of kickbacks, regarding their views about the nature of the money and how the funds were used, according to informed sources.

The faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers based on the number of times they have been elected and their positions, according to the sources. Revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the lawmakers who sold the tickets.

It is suspected that the kickbacks were not reported as outlays in the faction's political funds statements or as revenues in the lawmakers' funds reports, and that the money was turned into slush funds.

