Japan Eyeing Panel for Osaka Expo Cost Transparency

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to set up a third-party panel as part of its efforts to ensure transparency in the costs of the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan, it was learned Sunday.

The move is aimed at strictly checking the execution of the related budgets by the central government and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, amid concerns over ballooning costs.

The panel, to be set up under industry minister Ken Saito, will comprise experts including a certified public accountant, informed sources said.

The Expo venue construction costs are now forecast to total up to 235 billion yen, far larger than the initially estimated level. The government and others concerned are under fire as the cost estimate was raised twice.

The government is expected to disclose the overall picture of Expo costs in the near future, including expenses for related projects.

