Japan Proposes EV Dialogue with Thailand

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday proposed the establishment of a dialogue framework with Thailand to help the Southeast Asian nation's automobile industry maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in electric vehicles and other next-generation automobiles.

He made the proposal at a meeting in Tokyo with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The Thai leader responded by saying that he will consider the overture.

Kishida and Srettha instructed relevant government agencies of their respective countries to accelerate necessary coordination.

Srettha expressed his readiness to support the activities of Japanese automobile-related companies operating in Thailand.

