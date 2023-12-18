Sumo Stablemaster Shikoroyama, Ex-Sekiwake Terao, Dies at 60

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Sumo stablemaster Shikoroyama, who boasted an outstanding popularity as sekiwake Terao during his time as a professional sumo wrestler, has died at age 60.

According to those close to him, Shikoroyama, whose real name was Yoshifumi Fukuzono, had heart disease and was prone to illness.

A son of former sekiwake Tsurugamine and the youngest of the so-called "three Izutsu brothers," Shikoroyama made his professional sumo debut from the Izutsu stable, then headed by his father, in 1979. He debuted on the stage of the makuuchi top division in the spring grand tournament of 1985.

Shikoroyama was a lightweight wrestler weighing only around 110 kilograms, but he rose through the sumo ranks with his rapid pushing technique.

The eldest of the three brothers were former Kakureizan, who competed in the juryo second-highest division, followed by former sekiwake Sakahoko.

