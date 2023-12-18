N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what is presumed to be a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan from Pyongyang around 10:38 p.m. Sunday local time, the South Korean military said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also said that a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea.

The missile is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The missile flew a distance of about 570 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. Meanwhile, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that it traveled about 400 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of some 50 kilometers.

In a statement released immediately after the launch, a North Korean defense ministry spokesperson denounced a Nuclear Consultative Group meeting in Washington on Friday, in which the U.S. and South Korean governments agreed to draw up guidelines on the planning and implementation of nuclear strategies.

