AI-Inspired New Dish Served at SDF Base in Western Japan

Yonago, Tottori Pref., Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--A cafeteria at the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Yonago camp in the western prefecture of Tottori has added to its menu a dish created with help from interactive generative artificial intelligence.

The new addition is fried cod topped with fried glass noodles to give a different texture. In order to accommodate different preferences among those at the GSDF camp, the dish comes with five different sauce options.

Toshiyuki Yamaneki, head of the camp's general service unit, whose job is to support the daily lives of troops, is the driving force behind the new menu item.

The dish was proposed as an entry to a culinary competition hosted by the GSDF Middle Army.

Feeling that the SDF should utilize AI, when he saw news about the latest developments related to the technology, Yamaneki accessed a generative AI tool via his smartphone.

