Izakayas in Japan Thriving Again as Year-End Parties Return

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--People are coming back to izakayas and bars in the first year-end party season since the government's downgrading of COVID-19 to a lower risk category of infectious diseases.

On Friday night, many drinking places in the Shinbashi district of Tokyo's Minato Ward, often referred to as the "holy land" of office workers, were packed with customers. Even outside tables were used despite the cold weather.

According to Watami Co., the operator of Sandaime Torimero and other izakaya chains, as of Nov. 30 the company saw bookings for December swelling three-fold from a year earlier on a same-store basis and exceeding the pre-pandemic level four years ago by 30 pct.

"Spending per customer and the number of seats booked per group are also increasing," a public relations official noted.

Another major izakaya operator said late-night drinking demand, such as for after-parties, "is recovering especially in entertainment districts in central Tokyo."

