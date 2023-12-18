N. Korea Fires Apparent ICBM into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what is presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday morning, according to the Japanese and South Korean governments.

The ICBM-class missile was launched from around Pyongyang around 8:24 a.m. on a lofted trajectory, or at a steep angle, and traveled about 1,000 kilometers.

The missile flew for some 73 minutes before falling into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone at a point some 250 kilometers northwest of Hokkaido's Okushiri Island in northern Japan around 9:37 a.m., according to Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake.

It is believed to have reached an altitude of over 6,000 kilometers, which puts the U.S. mainland within range depending on the weight of the warhead, Miyake said.

Japan lodged a strong protest with North Korea via embassy channels in Beijing and held a meeting of its National Security Council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]