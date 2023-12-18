Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to Buy Up Australian Pension Management Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. said Monday it will acquire all outstanding shares in Link Administration Holdings Ltd., the leading pension management firm in Australia, for 1.11 billion Australian dollars.

The deal to make the Australian listed firm the Japanese trust bank's fully owned subsidiary will complete as early as June next year, after gaining approval from local authorities and Link shareholders.

Set up in 2006, the Link group also offers stock administration services in not only Australia but Britain and India.

The acquisition will help Mitsubishi UFJ Trust accelerate its global business expansion via access to Australian funds and global clients, the bank said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]