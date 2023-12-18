Japan to Partly Lift Ban on Ride-Sharing in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to partly lift a ban on ride-sharing services next April on condition that they are run by taxi companies in limited hours and areas, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, are currently prohibited in Japan in principle under the road transportation law.

The government will allow ride-sharing services only when and where taxi drivers are in short supply, including in urban areas and tourist spots. The plan will be presented at a government meeting as early as Wednesday.

Lifting the ban on ride-sharing services faces challenges including ensuring safety, traffic accident compensation and competitive equality.

Municipalities hosting tourist spots hope for the deregulation while the move is opposed by the taxi industry wary of tougher competition. Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been pushing to lift the ban in stages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]