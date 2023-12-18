Postage for Sealed Letters in Japan to Be Raised to 110 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry plans to raise the maximum postage rate for standard-size sealed letters weighing up to 25 grams to 110 yen, it was learned Monday.

Once the new maximum rate is adopted, Japan Post Co. plans to raise its postal charge to the same amount from 84 yen, the current postage rate cap, as early as next autumn.

It will be the first postage hike, excluding those caused by consumption tax rate increases, since 1994.

A draft revision to a related ministerial ordinance was submitted Monday to a subcommittee of the Information and Communications and Posts Administrative Council, an advisory panel to the internal affairs minister.

Additionally, the maximum postage rate for a standard-size postcard is set to be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.

