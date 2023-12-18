LDP Considers Revision of Political Funds Control Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering revising the political funds control law in the wake of a high-profile funds scandal involving its factions, informed sources said Monday.

Political reform, including a revision of the law, is likely to be a focus of next year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened in January.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also president of the LDP, told reporters on Monday that the party will respond to the scandal in a decisive and timely manner, such as launching a new framework to regain public trust, while watching the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's investigation.

Regarding a possible revision of the political funds control law, Kishida said, "We do not necessarily rule it out."

At a meeting in Tokyo the same day, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said it was clear that the problem was partly caused by a lack of transparency in fundraising event revenues and expenditures.

