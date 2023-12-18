Ambulance Dispatches in Tokyo to Hit Another Annual Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of ambulance dispatches in Tokyo this year is on track to top 900,000 and hit a record high for the second consecutive year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

The number of ambulance dispatches from the beginning of this year through Sunday came to 878,690, up 44,679 from a year before and already surpassing the 2022 total of 872,075.

The number of emergency calls during the period also increased, by 62,212 to 1,056,964, the highest figure since 2014, when the current counting method was introduced.

The increase reflected many traffic and alcohol-related accidents, as well as fever cases amid the spread of COVID-19 and influenza, officials at the department said.

The department is calling for caution as the numbers of cases of acute alcohol poisoning and choking due to rice cakes tend to rise during the year-end and New Year period, while urging people to make appropriate emergency calls.

