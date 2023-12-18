Japan to Give Fiji 400 M. Yen for Patrol, Rescue Boats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it will provide Fiji with 400 million yen for costs to introduce small patrol boats and small rescue boats.

Fiji is the fourth recipient of aid under Tokyo's official security assistance program and the first Pacific island nation.

The Australian military plans to provide the Fijian military with training using the boats, as part of a broader effort by Tokyo and Canberra to support Pacific island nations to counter China's growing influence in the region, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said.

The official security assistance program allows Tokyo to provide defense equipment to countries that share basic values such as the rule of law. The Philippines, Bangladesh and Malaysia have already received aid under the program.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]