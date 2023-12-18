Japan Science Council to Be Detached from Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Cabinet Office decided Monday to make the Science Council of Japan, currently a special government institution under the jurisdiction of the prime minister, an entity independent of the government.

The office presented the decision at a meeting of experts discussing the fate of the council after the experts the same day draw up an interim report concluding it was inappropriate for the council to be part of the government.

The government agency will seek necessary law revisions.

Discussions on how the council should be started after then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga refused to appoint six nominees for the council in 2020. The experts launched talks on the council's reform in August this year, in the wake of the government refraining from introducing legislation to change provisions for selecting council members.

The office plans to basically allow the council to freely manage the organization and pick members but aims to ensure transparency of its operations by setting up a third-party advisory committee.

