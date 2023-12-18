China Imports No Fish, Shellfish from Japan in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--China's imports of fish and shellfish from Japan came to zero in value in November, a Chinese goods trade report revealed Monday.

This can be attributed to the fact that the Chinese government has not renewed an import permission for Japanese "nishikigoi" carp since its expiration at the end of October, people familiar with the matter said.

The varicolored carp make up most of freshwater ornamental fish imports, which totaled 330,000 dollars in October.

Since late August, Beijing has imposed a blanket ban on Japanese fishery products to protest the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated wastewater from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. But the ban is believed to exclude nishikigoi.

China's total imports from Japan in November were almost unchanged from a year earlier at 14.1 billion dollars. Exports fell about 8 pct to 13.3 billion dollars, the report also showed.

