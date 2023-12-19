Japan Imperial Couple Host Tea Party for ASEAN Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday hosted a tea party at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for visiting leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states.

Fourteen people from nine countries, including leaders and their spouses, attended the event, held in line with the three-day Japan-ASEAN special summit, which took place in the Japanese capital through Monday to mark 50 years of friendship and cooperation between Japan and ASEAN.

At the start of the tea party, Emperor Naruhito delivered a speech in English, in which he, among other things, praised the success of the commemorative summit.

The Emperor showed his respect to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who co-chaired the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, for leading the meeting to a success, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Emperor, who made an official trip to Indonesia with his wife in June, expressed his gratitude to the president and his country for warmly treating them during the visit.

