Japan to Scrap Idea of Raising Elderly Care User Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seen scrapping the idea of expanding the range of seniors who must pay out of their pockets 20 pct of the costs of elderly care services provided under public insurance.

The government is unlikely to include the expansion in fiscal 2024 reform measures for the public insurance program for elderly care services, given the persisting impact of inflation on elderly households, sources said.

The exclusion will be decided in the near future after government talks with the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp and a meeting between Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and welfare minister Keizo Takemi.

The basic out-of-pocket charges for elderly care service users are 10 pct of the total service costs. But elderly people with an annual income of 2.8 million yen or more are charged 20 pct if they live alone, and those with an annual income of 3.4 million yen 30 pct.

The government considered expanding the range of people subject to the 20 pct payments because the total costs of elderly care services covered by the insurance keep expanding as the population ages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]