Nippon Steel to Buy U.S. Steel for Some 14 B. Dollars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Monday that it will buy United States Steel Corp. for about 14 billion dollars to make the major U.S. steelmaker a wholly owned subsidiary in 2024.

It will be the Japanese company's largest acquisition ever.

As steel demand in the United States, the largest market among developed countries, is expected to grow steadily, the two sides aim to utilize their technical capabilities to expand production of high-performance steel products.

"The transaction builds on our presence in the United States and we are committed to honoring all of U.S. Steel's existing union contracts," Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto said in a statement.

U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in the same statement that the transaction "realizes the tremendous value today in our company."

