U.S. Steel Buyout Aimed at Boosting Japan Growth: Nippon Steel Chief

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. President Eiji Hashimoto voiced hopes Tuesday that the leading Japanese steelmaker's acquisition of United States Steel Corp. will help Japan grow stronger again.

Nippon Steel "is eager to establish a global network for a new era by having a foothold in the world's biggest steel market, which is expected to expand further," Hashimoto told an online press conference held a day after the 2-trillion-yen deal to buy up the U.S. steel giant was announced.

He specifically expressed willingness to work together with U.S. Steel in the field of decarbonization.

Nippon Steel expects its largest-ever acquisition to complete between April and September next year, following approval by relevant authorities.

Hashimoto is promoting the steelmaker's globalization through mergers and acquisitions, having already bought local producers in Thailand and India.

