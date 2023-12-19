Japan Govt Unveils Osaka Expo Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that its expenses directly related to the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, including construction costs for the Expo venue, will total 164.7 billion yen.

The total includes 78.3 billion yen for venue construction, 36 billion yen for construction of the Japan Pavilion, 24 billion yen for support for developing countries and 19.9 billion yen in security costs.

Infrastructure development around the Expo venue in the western Japan city will cost 839 billion yen, including 81 billion yen for constructing sewerage systems at the venue and extending Osaka Metro Co.'s Chuo subway line and 758 billion yen for measures aimed at improving access to the venue, such as road construction for shuttle buses.

Total spending by the central and local governments and the private sector will come to 9.7 trillion yen, including costs for the development of infrastructure that indirectly supports the Expo.

In addition, costs for Expo-related projects by central government agencies, such as "flying car" operations at the venue, are estimated at around 3.4 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]