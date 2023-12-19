Ex-Doctor Gets 30 Months over Murder of ALS Patient

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court sentenced former doctor Naoki Yamamoto to two years and six months in prison for conspiring with another doctor to murder an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patient at the victim's request.

Hiroshi Kawakami, presiding judge at Kyoto District Court, concluded that Yamamoto, 46, had conspired with Yoshikazu Okubo, 45, for the act.

Kawakami said Okubo had planned to murder the woman at her request in a way that looked like death from a natural cause. It is presumable that Yamamoto recognized Okubo's intentions and cooperated, given that he dealt with the victim's helper, the judge said.

The judge condemned Yamamoto for carrying out the murder in secret in only about 15 minutes as a doctor. He added that the act is similar to assisting suicide in some aspects and that Yamamoto was in a subordinate position to Okubo and only followed his instructions.

According to the verdict, Yamamoto and Okubo conspired to cause the 51-year-old ALS patient to die of acute drug intoxication by administering drugs to her at her request at her home in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Nov. 30, 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]