Russian Foreign Min. Says No Territorial Dispute with Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that his country has no territorial disputes with other countries including Japan, indicating that Moscow will not engage in negotiations over the so-called Northern Territories.

Lavrov made the remark in an interview Monday on Channel 1, a Kremlin-backed television channel. According to the published transcript of the interview, the minister mentioned Japan after claiming that Russia has no territorial dispute with NATO, in rebuttal to U.S. President Joe Biden's recent remark that Russia may attack a member of the military alliance as it did Ukraine.

The Northern Territories are the four Russia-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan. Lavrov said that the issue regarding the islands is a done deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday filed his candidacy in the presidential election slated for March next year. With a fifth term all but in the bag, Putin's administration is likely to maintain the position that territorial issues have been resolved even if there is an opportunity for dialogue with Japan.

The 2020 Russian constitutional amendment, which made term limits a dead letter, also included a clause banning the ceding of territory in principle.

