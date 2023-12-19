N. Korea Announces Hwasong-18 ICBM Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has conducted a drill of firing a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile Monday, a North Korean state-run media outlet said Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the Hwasong-18 missile launch and said that the drill sent a clear message to hostile forces.

The state media also criticized the U.S. and South Korean governments for rehearsing for a possible nuclear war.

The missile launch showed what action North Korea will take if the United States makes a wrong decision, Kim reportedly said, praising the launch as a demonstration of his country's striking capabilities.

According to the state media, the missile traveled 1,002 kilometers and reached an altitude of up to 6,518 km. It also said that the missile landed accurately on the target area on high seas in the Sea of Japan.

