Japan, U.S., S. Korea Launch Real-Time Missile Data Sharing System

Seoul/Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea on Tuesday launched a system to share North Korean missile warning data in real time, South Korea's defense ministry said.

"The three countries established this mechanism to improve their ability to ensure the safety of their peoples," Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said in a joint statement.

The mechanism "opens a new page for defense cooperation among the three countries," Kihara said at a press conference in Tokyo. Previously, Japan and South Korea had only shared information after missile launches by North Korea.

At a trilateral summit in November last year, Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed to share North Korean missile warning data in real time.

The South Korean ministry also said the three nations have drawn up a multiyear military exercise plan, starting next year, noting that drills will be regularized and staged in a more systematic and efficient way.

