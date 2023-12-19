2 LDP Factions Raided by Investigators over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese investigators searched the offices of two factions in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday over a high-profile scandal involving fundraising party revenues.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office raided the office of a faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the office of a faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, both in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

The LDP "must strive to regain trust from the public with a strong sense of crisis," party President Fumio Kishida, the prime minister, told reporters.

Kishida expressed hope that Nikai faction lawmakers in his cabinet, namely Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi and regional revitalization minister Hanako Jimi, will continue fulfilling their duties in their posts. Just last week, he removed all four Abe faction lawmakers from his cabinet as the money scandal deepened.

The Abe and Nikai factions are each suspected of failing to report fundraising party revenues of over 100 million yen in their political funds statements in violation of the political funds control law.

