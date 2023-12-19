Japan FTC Inspects 4 Nonlife Insurers over Cartel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission conducted on-site inspections of four major nonlife insurers Tuesday over an alleged cartel to prearrange premiums for joint insurance contracts with corporate and public entities.

Twenty-two locations including the head offices of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. were inspected on suspicion of forming the cartel in violation of the antimonopoly law. Two insurance agencies were also inspected.

The antimonopoly watchdog, which had asked the insurers to voluntarily submit related documents, seems to have judged that it needs to use its legal authority to bring the whole truth to light. It will consider taking administrative measures such as issuing a cease and desist order and imposing surcharges.

The investigations initially focused on joint insurance contracts with railway and real estate group Tokyu Corp. and Sendai International Airport Co.

The range of the probes has been widened to cover contracts with six other institutions--the Tokyo metropolitan government, Cosmo Oil Co., the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, or JOGMEC, energy company Jera Co., electronics maker Sharp Corp. and Keisei Electric Railway Co.

