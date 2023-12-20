Toshiba Ends 74-Year History as Public Company

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Ailing Japanese electronics and machinery giant Toshiba Corp. was delisted from Japan's stock exchanges on Wednesday, ending its 74-year history as a publicly traded company.

Toshiba will now aim for reconstruction under a new management team including officials from a consortium led by investment firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc. that bought Toshiba. The new management team will seek to relist Toshiba's stock in about five years.

On Tuesday, Toshiba shares closed at 4,590 yen, down 5 yen from the previous day.

Toshiba, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its founding in 2025, has been mired in management turmoil in recent years.

Its brand image was damaged by an accounting scandal in 2015, and the collapse of its U.S. nuclear plant subsidiary dealt a further blow in 2017. It suffered massive losses and fell into negative net worth.

