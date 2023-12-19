Kansai Electric Ditches Thermal Plant Project in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. said Tuesday that it has abandoned its plan to construct a thermal power plant in the city of Wakayama, western Japan.

The company said it is not feasible to go ahead with the project, given the business environment surrounding electricity supply operations.

Kansai Electric had planned to build a 3.7-million-kilowatt thermal power plant powered by liquefied natural gas in Wakayama. It started work on the project in the 1990s, but suspended construction in 2004 due to sluggish demand for electricity.

The company will book some 123 billion yen in special losses for the April-December period due to the cancellation of the project.

