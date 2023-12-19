Japan to Expand Scope of Tender Offer Regulation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial System Council plans to revise the regulation for stock acquisitions through a tender offer, it was learned Tuesday.

Currently, it is required to make a tender offer to acquire over one-third of outstanding shares in a company to reject a special resolution at a general shareholders' meeting.

The regulation is aimed at securing transparency of the process to obtain such an influential voting power, as the tender solicitor is obliged to clarify the acquisition price and purpose.

The Financial Services Agency's council, which advises the prime minister, drafted a proposal at a working group meeting Tuesday that a shareholder seeking to obtain over 30 pct of outstanding shares launch a tender offer.

The council finds it necessary to expand the scope of application of the tender offer regulation, the first major change in the regulation since 2006, at a time when a holder of a 30 pct stake can vote down a special resolution on a key corporate management matter, such as a merger, because only around 60 pct of voting rights are exercised at shareholders' meetings of listed firms on average.

