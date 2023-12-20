Japan Passes G-7 Baton to Italy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan has hosted an online Group of Seven financial meeting, looking back at the past year during its G-7 presidency and passing the baton to next year's president, Italy.

During the online meeting Tuesday, the G-7 finance ministers and central bank leaders also discussed aid to Ukraine, joined by the country's finance minister, Serhiy Marchenko.

From Japan, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attended the online meeting.

After the meeting, Suzuki told reporters that he explained to other participants that Tokyo is ready to provide 4.5 billion dollars in additional assistance to Ukraine.

"The conflict is going on, and there are financial needs related to reconstruction" of the war-torn country, he said, showing eagerness to do more to help Ukraine through international talks.

