Eneos Holdings Dismisses President over Hugging Woman

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it dismissed President Takeshi Saito the same day over his inappropriate behavior toward a woman.

The company cited a whistleblower report filed in late November that claimed Saito hugged a woman while he was drunk at a social gathering. An investigation has found the report to be true, the company said.

Until a new management team is launched, Executive Vice President Tomohide Miyata will serve as acting president.

The latest scandal comes after the company's then chairman, Tsutomu Sugimori, resigned in August last year over a sexual harassment scandal.

According to Eneos Holdings, Saito has admitted that he misbehaved because he had drunk too much, and that he feels ashamed of himself and regrets not having been able to control himself.

