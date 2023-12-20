Japan Govt Eyes 1st General-Account Spending Cut in 12 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to cut general-account spending under its fiscal 2024 budget from the fiscal 2023 level of 114,381.2 billion yen, a record high, to mark the first decrease in 12 years, informed sources said Tuesday.

General-account spending is still likely to top 110 trillion yen for the second straight year as debt-servicing costs are expected to hit a record high, according to the sources.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to “normalize” the government’s spending structure, which ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

General-account spending under the government’s initial budget hit a record high for 11 consecutive years through fiscal 2023. In the wake of the pandemic, large funds were reserved for crisis management.

In the fiscal 2023 initial budget, reserves for measures to tackle the pandemic and inflation came to 5 trillion yen, on top of 500 billion yen in ordinary reserves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]