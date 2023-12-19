Japan Seen Introducing Joint Child Custody System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Tuesday released a draft outline of a law revision that would allow divorced parents to share custody of their children.

Based on the draft prepared by the family law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, the government is expected to submit a bill to revise the Civil Code during next year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Under the current law, only one of the divorced parents is granted custody. The sole custody system has been criticized by some as disrupting parent-child interactions and leading to nonpayment of child support.

Meanwhile, others strongly oppose the introduction of a joint custody system in the country, claiming that it could let child abuse or domestic violence continue even after divorce.

The envisaged law revision will allow divorced parents to choose a joint or sole custody arrangement. If the parents cannot agree, the decision will be made by a family court.

