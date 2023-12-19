BOJ Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that he wants to look at more price data before making any decision on whether to exit the BOJ's massive easing policy.

"Price increases are becoming a little more certain, but we want to see some more data," Ueda told a press conference after BOJ policymakers voted earlier in the day to maintain the current easing policy.

Ahead of the policy meeting, speculation about an early lifting of the BOJ's negative interest rate policy grew after Ueda said at a parliamentary meeting on Dec. 7 that the central bank would face a "more challenging" situation from the end of this year to early next year.

At the day's press conference, Ueda brushed off the speculation, saying that the remark was intended to show his willingness to roll up his sleeves in carrying out his duties.

"A majority of the (BOJ) Policy Board members want to see more information" to determine whether a virtuous cycle of wages and prices will be realized, the governor also said.

