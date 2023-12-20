Japan to Lower Official Medical Fees by 0.12 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and welfare minister Keizo Takemi agreed Wednesday to lower the country's official medical fees by 0.12 pct in fiscal 2024.

The reduction in the official prices for medical services paid to hospitals and drugstores under the public health care system will be reflected in the government's budget for the year starting next April.

This marks the fifth consecutive reduction in the medical fees. They are reviewed every two years.

Under the agreement, the government will raise medical service fees, which cover labor costs for medical workers, by 0.88 pct, while lowering drug prices by 1 pct.

The medical service fees will be hiked at a faster pace than the 0.43 pct climb in the previous fiscal 2022 revision. The drug prices will be lowered based on the difference with market prices.

