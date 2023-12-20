Japan NRA to Lift Ban on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority decided Wednesday to lift its de facto ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant as early as Dec. 27.

The nuclear watchdog determined that it now has enough information to decide to lift the ban at the plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, following additional inspections and meetings with TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.

The NRA instructed its secretariat to start procedures for lifting the ban, imposed for a series of flaws in the plant's antiterrorism measures.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant passed the NRA's safety screening, necessary for a restart, in 2017. TEPCO intends to resume work to bring the plant back online once the ban is lifted, but it is uncertain when the restart will take place as the operator needs to gain consent from local governments.

"As the company that caused the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, it's not an easy task to win trust," Kobayakawa told a meeting with the NRA on Wednesday. "I think it's essential for the power plant as a whole to continue improvement activities to win the trust of local residents."

