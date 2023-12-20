Japan, Others Condemn Houthi Attacks on Ships in Red Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 42 other economies Tuesday criticized a string of attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Red Sea by Yemen's pro-Iranian Houthi militants.

In a joint statement released through the U.S. Department of State, the 44 economies said that the attacks "threaten international commerce and maritime security."

Also among the 44 economies were Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Yemen and the European Union.

The Houthi-led seizure of the Galaxy Leader car carrier, operated by Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen K.K., last month and the ongoing detention of the ship's crew are "appalling," the statement said.

Houthi attacks on commercial ships threaten "the movement of food, fuel, humanitarian assistance and other essential commodities to destinations and populations all over the world," the statement added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]