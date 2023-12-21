Documents Hint at Talks between Japan, China on Emperor's Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Recently released Japanese diplomatic documents hint at the possibility of coordination between the Japanese and Chinese governments on a speech made by then Japanese Emperor Akihito on his trip to China in 1992.

The biggest focus of the trip was on what he would say on the past history between Japan and China.

At a banquet hosted by then Chinese President Yang Shangkun in Beijing on Oct. 23, 1992, the then Emperor said that he was greatly saddened by a woeful period when Japan caused tremendous suffering to the people of China, referring to past events such as the Second Sino-Japanese War from 1937.

According to the documents released on Wednesday, then Japanese Ambassador to China Hiroshi Hashimoto met with a Chinese vice foreign minister at the time in February 1992, prior to the Emperor's trip.

Hashimoto told the Chinese side at the time that the Japanese government planned to present the Chinese government with a draft of a speech beforehand in an informal setting behind closed doors, in order to avoid any cumbersome debate in Japan and China.

