Japan to Mull Exporting PAC-3 Missiles to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday started considering exporting to the United States Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, surface-to-air guided missiles made in Japan under license from a U.S. company.

Japan is poised to lift its ban on the export of finished defense equipment made under license from foreign entities by revising its guidelines on defense equipment transfers as early as Friday.

At the same time, the government is expected to make a decision to allow the export of PAC-3 missiles to the licenser country under the revised guidelines.

The United States has been asking Japan for PAC-3 missiles, according to sources. It will be the first time for Japan to export any weapon in a finished product form that meets the definition under the Self-Defense Forces law.

Japan has exported a finished form of warning and control radar equipment to the Philippines. This is the only instance of a finished form of defense equipment transferred abroad so far from Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]