Japan Justice Minister Leaves Scandal-Hit LDP Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi on Wednesday left one of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's factions at the center of a political funds scandal.

The departure came a day after public prosecutors raided the office of the faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai on suspicion of violating the political funds control law.

Parliamentary Vice Justice Minister Hideyuki Nakano also quit the faction on the day.

Koizumi refused to resign as justice minister, telling reporters, "I'll continue to fulfill my duties."

Speaking separately to reporters the same day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida again denied that he intends to replace Koizumi. "The justice minister is dealing with judicial administration issues in a strictly fair and impartial manner. I hope he will continue to fulfill his duties," Kishida said.

