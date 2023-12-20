Okinawa Ordered to Approve Step for U.S. Base Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court on Wednesday ordered Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki to approve a design change for ground improvement work for a U.S. base relocation project in the southernmost prefecture.

The Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court ruled in favor of the central government on the lawsuit it filed against Tamaki in October over his refusal to approve the design change.

The lawsuit concerned the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in a heavily populated area in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district of Nago, also Okinawa.

If Tamaki does not follow the order by Monday, the central government will be allowed to approve the design change on his behalf, in its first-ever proxy execution under the Local Autonomy Law, and start ground improvement work. The Okinawa prefectural government will be able to appeal to the Supreme Court, but the appeal cannot stop the proxy execution.

Following Wednesday's ruling, Tamaki issued a statement saying that he was extremely disappointed and that the proxy execution would be utterly unacceptable.

