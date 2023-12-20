Japan Watchdog to Fine Chubu Electric, Subsidiary for Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to fine Chubu Electric Power Co. and its subsidiary Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. a total of 26 million yen in a bid-rigging case over gas contracts, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The antitrust watchdog has already notified the two companies of the penalties and will make a final decision after hearing from the two companies, the sources said.

The JFTC will also issue a cease-and-desist order to the Chubu Electric subsidiary, requiring it to take measures to prevent any recurrence of the misconduct, according to the sources.

The bid-rigging case also involves Toho Gas Co., but the company is expected to escape punishment because it is believed to have voluntarily reported a violation of the antitrust law.

Chubu Electric issued a statement on Wednesday apologizing for causing anxiety to those concerned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]