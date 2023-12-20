Safety Test Cheating Found for 28 Daihatsu Vehicle Models

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Wednesday that safety test irregularities have been found in its 28 vehicle models currently in production and under development in Japan.

The number of affected vehicle models stands at 64 if models whose production has ended and those for overseas markets are included.

"We sincerely apologize," Daihatsu President Soichiro Okudaira said at a press conference in Tokyo. "We deserve criticism for downplaying the vehicle certification system."

Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., will suspend shipments of all vehicle models made at home and abroad. The scandal looks certain to deal a heavy blow to the company's management.

Following the revelation in April of safety test irregularities in four models for overseas markets, an independent committee investigated the matter and found that the misconduct dates back as far as 1989.

