Japan to Partly Lift Ban on Ride-Sharing Services in April
Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will partly lift a ban on ride-sharing services next April on condition that they are run by taxi companies for limited hours and areas.
Ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, are currently prohibited in Japan in principle under the road transportation law.
The government will allow ride-sharing services only when and where taxi drivers are in short supply, including in urban areas and tourist spots.
The country will introduce a system that will use taxi-hailing app data to identify times and places where taxi drivers are in short supply and have ordinary drivers step in to meet demand.
Lifting the ban on ride-sharing services faces challenges including ensuring safety and traffic accident compensation. Taxi companies will be responsible for ride-sharing operations, vehicle maintenance and driver education.
