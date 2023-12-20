Foreign Visitors to Japan in Jan.-Nov. Retake 20 M. Mark

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan in January-November is estimated at 22,332,000, topping the 20 million mark on an annual basis for the first time in four years, since the spread of COVID-19, government data showed Wednesday.

In November alone, the estimated number jumped 2.6-fold from a year earlier to 2,440,800, close to 2,441,274 in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The number of foreign visitors, mainly from South Korea, Taiwan and the United States, is steadily recovering on the back of a cheap yen. In October, the monthly number of foreign visitors topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Expectations are growing that the annual number of foreign visitors could hit a new record high in 2024. An estimate by travel agency JTB Corp. suggests that the 2024 total could reach 33.1 million, surpassing the current record high of about 31.88 million, set in 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors from mainland China, which accounted for about 30 pct of all visitors to Japan before the pandemic, has remained sluggish. In November, the number of visitors from mainland China was down 65.6 pct from the 2019 level, partly due to a delay in the resumption of flights between Japan and China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]