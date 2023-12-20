Kishida to Tap Ex-Education Min. Tokai as LDP Policy Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to name former education minister Kisaburo Tokai to replace Koichi Hagiuda as policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned Wednesday.

In addition, Kishida, also LDP president, decided to appoint former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada as parliamentary affairs chief of the party, government and LDP sources said, adding that their appointments will be formalized as early as Friday.

Hagiuda and current LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Tsuyoshi Takagi, both members of the biggest intraparty faction previously led by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tendered their resignations Thursday over the much-heralded kickback scandal centered on the faction. Cabinet members belonging to the same faction were replaced the same day.

Winning a seat in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the first time in 1986, Tokai, 75, was re-elected for the ninth time. Without belonging to any faction in the party, he also served as an aide to the prime minister.

Hamada, a 68-year-old Lower House lawmaker who does not belong to any intraparty faction either, has won 10 elections. He will assume the post of Diet Affairs Committee chairman again.

